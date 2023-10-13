CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,925 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

