CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.04 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

