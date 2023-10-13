CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $85.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

