CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $252.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $255.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

