CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $297,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

