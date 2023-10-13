CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,446,116,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.45 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

