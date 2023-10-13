CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

