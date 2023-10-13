CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $431,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 674.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $35.12 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

