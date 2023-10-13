CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $199,877,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.