D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $102.35 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $113.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

