D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.