Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.