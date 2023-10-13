Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.71. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $37,304.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

