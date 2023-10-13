Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Up 15.4%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 428,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 204,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$53.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

