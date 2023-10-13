Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.96

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 715491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $781.76 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

