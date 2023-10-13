Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Delek US Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.05%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,471,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 646.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 783,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

