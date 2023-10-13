Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 183 ($2.24) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas cut Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of DROOF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

