Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

