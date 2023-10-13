Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of ~+20% yr/yr to ~$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.04 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 guidance to 1.05-1.30 EPS.

Shares of DAL opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $75,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

