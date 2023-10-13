Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 billion-$13.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.60 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

