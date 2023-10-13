DeltaFi Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $7,009.42 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

