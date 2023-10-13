Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Denbury were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Denbury by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 18.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denbury by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DEN opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.50. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Johnson Rice cut shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEN

About Denbury

(Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.