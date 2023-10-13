Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.68.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

DVN opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

