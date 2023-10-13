Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $838,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $151.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.96 and a 200-day moving average of $171.80.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.11) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.