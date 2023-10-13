Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co reduced its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 5.5% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. 56,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,318. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

