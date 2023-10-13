Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

