Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW) Short Interest Up 474.1% in September

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 474.1% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direct Digital stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Direct Digital were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Direct Digital stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

