Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Free Report) by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 165.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 442.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOON stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Profile

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

