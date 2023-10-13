Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 60,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

