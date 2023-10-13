Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 60,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHC
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Healthcare Trust
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.