DNB Markets Lowers Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Sell

DNB Markets lowered shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TELNY. Berenberg Bank raised Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised Telenor ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4084 per share. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

