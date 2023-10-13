Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.42. 3,463,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,017. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

