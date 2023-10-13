Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.41-38.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.73 billion.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.7 %

DG stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.23. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded Dollar General from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.46.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

