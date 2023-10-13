Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.46.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day moving average is $170.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

