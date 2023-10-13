Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to Buy

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.