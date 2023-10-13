Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.31.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after buying an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.