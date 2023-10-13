Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $445.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.52.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $350.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Domino's Pizza's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

