Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

