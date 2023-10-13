Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.98.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LPG stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,360 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.