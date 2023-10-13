DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) is Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF makes up 7.5% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned about 5.73% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 640,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 182.0% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 270,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 267,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 92,551 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DBND traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,814. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

