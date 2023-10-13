DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond Sells 11,003 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $311,164.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,127.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $338,342.25.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $363,616.10.

On Monday, August 7th, Laura Desmond sold 125,346 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $4,209,118.68.

On Friday, August 4th, Laura Desmond sold 32,654 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,108,603.30.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64.

DV opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

