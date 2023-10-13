Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 4.0 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

DEI opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.99. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 230.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

