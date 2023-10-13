Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210,439 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.39% of Doximity worth $224,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Doximity by 12,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

DOCS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

