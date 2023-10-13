DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Danske downgraded shares of DSV A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,280.00.
Read Our Latest Report on DSDVY
DSV A/S Trading Down 0.7 %
DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
DSV A/S Company Profile
DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DSV A/S
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.