DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DTE. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.