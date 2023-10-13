Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DPG opened at $8.80 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

