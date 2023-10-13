Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stake Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,797 shares of company stock worth $38,057,619. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.2 %

Duolingo stock opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.67 and a beta of 0.29. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.41.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.