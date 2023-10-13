DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.54% of DuPont de Nemours worth $176,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 87,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,011. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

