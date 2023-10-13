Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $34.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.