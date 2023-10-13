Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

DLNG opened at $2.55 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

