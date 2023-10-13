e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $152.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $162.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.42.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $5,182,096.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,964,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,841 shares of company stock worth $17,556,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

